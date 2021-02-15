New laundromat now open for business in Erie

Need a place to wash your clothes? No worries as The Launderie room is set to welcome customers.

The new laundromat has finally opened on 2810 State Street. It is equipped with card operated high speed express of 11 washers and 14 dryers that use fewer energy resources.

The Launderie Room is owned by business partners Melissa Pagliari and Angela Magee.

The City of Erie Department of Economic and Community Development provided low interest financing to the business to purchase new washers and dryers.

“I think it’s going to be a great asset to the community. There hasn’t been a new laundromat opened in the City of Erie for a very long time,” said Melissa Pagliari, Owner of the Launderie Room.

“We weren’t really sure what we were doing and everyone is very supportive and helpful, so it was a fun process,” said Angela Magee, Owner of the Launderie Room.

The Launderie Room is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.