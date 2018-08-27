New law passes affording more money for career and technical education Video

Two congressmen up for re-election in town today celebrating the signing of a new law that increases federal funding for career and technical education.

The Erie County Technical School hosting Congressmen Mike Kelly and Glenn 'GT' Thompson as the pair saw first-hand how the money will be put to use.

Fred Walker, Director of Erie County Technical School, says, "we get about $300,000 a year from Carl Perkins every year. We use it for equipment, but we also use it for instructional support. This is going to provide more for us to do more".

Thompson co-sponsored the bill passed unanimously in the house earlier this summer and signed by the president last month. The bill overhauls the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

This is the first major update to the program since 2006.

Senator Mike Kelly says, "if we're going to spend taxpayer money, let's invest it where the taxpayers get a great return and there is a job there that's more important these are all jobs bills we're talking about".

This was a bi-partisan effort. Senator Bob Casey co-authored the Senate version that also passed unanimously.

Both sides agree the idea is to fill a void and help people obtain good-paying jobs.

The new law allows states to set their own goals for career and technical education programs without the education secretary's approval.

No word on when the new funding will kick in.