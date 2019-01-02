New law requires cursive writing for Ohio schools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE,PA - With the New Year, come a new law for Ohio schools.

Ohio school will now be required to teach cursive writing to students. This comes after Ohio Governor John Kasich singed the bill. The legislation requires that the Department of Education includes supplemental instructional material in cursive writing. The legislation also requires the the curriculum to start on kindergarten through fifth grade. Sponsors of the bill say they have studies show that cursive writing has learning benefits for those with dyslexia. We talked with Ohio residents to see what their thoughts were about the new policy.

Joe morgan

"I don't see why it really matters," says Joe Morgan of Ohio. "I learned it, but I never used it before I think. "

On the other hand, some residents feel that students should learn cursive writing.



"I believe they should," says Thomas Izzi of Ohio. "I think it's a good thing. My ladies and I wondered why they stopped doing it. "

