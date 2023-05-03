The City of Erie is working to bring new life to a portion of State Street.

Erie City Council Wednesday approved a plan to spend $3.5 million for the State Street Streetscape Project.

The master plan will cover areas on State Street from South Park Row to 12th Street. The project includes multiple phases. Phase one will include updating concrete curbs, decorative LED lighting and soil cells which are used for sediment control and tree life.

The project engineer said they are looking to start phase two next year and focus on sidewalks and handicap ramps.

“State Street is the marquee of Erie. It’s the first thing people see coming downtown, so to get a little revitalization in that area is very exciting,” said Rob Wernicki, project engineer for the City of Erie.

The project is expected to be completed by early 2024.