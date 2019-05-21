New Little Free Library opens

Kids will now have unlimited access to children’s books thanks to a Little Free Library.

The United Way of Erie County officially opened their little free library located on 420 West 6 Street, Tuesday. United Way hopes that these little free libraries helps children and families who are less fortunate be able to stay in tuned with their reading skills over the summer months.

Community members are also able to donates books to the mini-library as well. “What I’ve been a little bit surprised about, is how many people didn’t know about the little free libraries. So we’re hoping that this helps promote that we have more then forty little free libraries in our community, and that people go and visit them,” said Laurie Root, senior VP of United Way,

The United Way has 40 local Little Free Library locations. For a list of all of those locations you can go to https://www.unitedwayerie.org/littlefreelibraries.

