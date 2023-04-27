As Domestic Abuse Awareness Month comes to an end, a local business is helping women learn how to protect themselves at no cost.

Martial Movement, which is opening at the Millcreek Mall on Monday, held a free women’s self-defense class Thursday night.

The owners said they want to help the community, not only learn about martial arts, but also health and fitness.

“We’ll teach you how to handle ourselves as an aggressor, certain situations that could come up, actual people coming up and attacking us,” said Katarina Ybanez, Martial Movement.

Again, Martial Movement opens this Monday inside the Millcreek Mall.

They offer children’s classes, group fitness classes, women’s self-defense and adult taekwondo classes.