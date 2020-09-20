New mandate goes into effect tomorrow allowing restaurants to extend capacity to 50%

Governor Tom Wolf’s newest mandate is going into effect tomorrow.

This new mandate will allow Pennsylvania restaurants and bars to extend their indoor capacity to 50%.

The new mandate also requires all establishments to stop liquor sales at 11 p.m.

Previously the mandate declared liquor sales to stop at 10 p.m.

Many restaurant owners are saying that there has been a lot of back and forth on these regulations.

One local restaurant owner said that she doesn’t think these regulations will change the amount of business the establishment sees, however it may affect business on game days.

“Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights when you have a game that goes beyond 10 or 11 o’clock or the game goes into overtime, you hate to kick everybody out and say okay you have to go home and watch it. So I think we’re just gonna have to cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Marci Honard, Co-Owner of Calamaris.

Formerly before this mandate, establishments were only allowed to operate at 25% capacity.