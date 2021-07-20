New Marquette Savings Bank Center opens in Downtown Erie

A new Marquette Savings Bank Center opened in Downtown Erie today.

The new Marquette bank was the result of an eight million dollar investment.

The facility is located on the 1000 block of State Street and features a cafe that will be open to the public week days from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Representatives from Marquette said that they are furthering their commitment to the downtown area with this new building.

“It’s exciting to investing and expanding in Downtown Erie. You know we’ve been committed to the downtown since our start in 1908 and we’re very excited with how everything turned out and excited for the public to come see the new building,” said Michael Edwards, CEO of Marquette Savings Bank.

The Cafe is a space open to the public and operated by the Main Street Cakery Cafe Restaurant serving coffee, pastries, and sandwiches.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list