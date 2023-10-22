A new medical and wellness spa is opening its doors in the West Erie Plaza.

Simply Coco can be found in the West Erie Plaza and offers some of the latest advanced skincare, total body wellness, injectables and more.

The establishment is something its leaders said has been in the works for over two years.

“This is unlike anything in Erie, let alone Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo. Top of the line facility with all of our medical equipment, it’s top of the line,” said Mitch Humphrey, D.O., medical director at Simply Coco. “We’re also offering some cutting edge therapy for total body wellness that I don’t believe is available elsewhere in town including hormone replacement therapy, platelet rich plasma.”

At the grand opening, guests had the opportunity to ask the medical team about their various personal skin issues and desires.