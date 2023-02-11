Upper Peach Street welcomed another medical marijuana dispensary.

Sunnyside Dispensary opened its doors for the first time in Erie this week at the former Quaker Steak and Lube location.

The dispensary is owned by Cresco Labs and only serves those who have an active medical marijuana patient identification card.

A spokesperson for Sunnyside explained what sets them apart from other dispensaries in the region when it comes to new and returning patients.

“What really sets Sunnyside apart is our focus on education and convenience. We have a lot of new patients that are coming into the store and our advisors help guide them through the process to make sure they’re picking the right product and the right dosage and the right consumption method to get the desired effect,” said Jason Erkes, a spokesperson for Sunnyside Dispensary.

“We want to make sure it’s a great experience both for new patients and existing patients throughout Pennsylvania,” he continued.

This new store marks Cresco Labs’ 57th dispensary opening nationwide and their 11th store in the commonwealth.