New medical marijuana dispensary to bring 24 new jobs to Erie

State Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie, announced today that a new medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Erie, bringing 24 new jobs to the area.

According to Merski, the state Department of Health yesterday approved Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC as the eighth and final clinical registrant of Pennsylvania’s first-in-the-nation medical marijuana research program.

One of the company’s two dispensaries will be located on Erie’s West Side, the other in Pittsburgh. According to Merski, the new dispensary is expected to be located at 2178 West 38th Street in Erie in the former Sun Your Buns building.

“The health department’s approval yesterday brings the best possible news for our community because the dispensary is expected to create 24 full-time-equivalent jobs with family-sustaining wages,” Merski said.

Merski continued, “It’s also exciting to know that we will be playing a role locally in a unique new program to research the health benefits of medical marijuana for patients with cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious medical conditions.”

Goodblend will be partnering with the University of Pittsburgh for the new research program.

Earlier this year, another participant, CannTech PA, LLC, contracted with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.