New mental wellness resources for firefighters and EMS personnel

Pennsylvania fire, rescue, and emergency medical service personnel have a new mental wellness resource.

Bruce Trego, the Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner, announced the launch of several new, online resources.

Trego says more and more of our first responders are affected by traumatic experiences.

In the past, many of them were hesitant to seek professional help. He says if not addressed, mental stress can interfere with all aspects of life, and can result in PTSD, depression and substance abuse.

“Well, its really welcome news to see that on a state level, that they are doing something for that. It is a rampant problem in the fire service and the emergency medical service, as well as law enforcement. You know, you see and hear of things and a lot of bad things over your career. Over time, that starts to wear on you.” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector for the Erie Fire Department.

A 2015 National Fire Protection Association study found over the course of their careers, almost half of firefighters experienced suicidal thoughts.