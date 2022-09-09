The Erie Philharmonic unveiled a new addition to the historic Warner Theatre. One that will take people back to the “golden age” of theatre.

The Erie Philharmonic debuted the “Mighty Wurlitzer” theatre organ Friday night. There was a solo performance and a fundraiser to celebrate the completion of the major installation work.

Steve Weiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic, said the Warner Theatre had a pipe organ, but it was taken out in the 1970s. This one is not the original organ, but an official Wurlitzer with over 1,500 pipes.

A Wurlitzer would have existed in any of the movie houses of the 1930s, like the Warner Theatre was back then.