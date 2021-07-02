New monument in Waterford honors General Strong Vincent

Known as a Civil War hero of the Battle of Gettysburg, Union general Strong Vincent was honored with a stone monument in Waterford on Friday evening.

Vincent was born in 1837 at a house on the corner of E. 1st and Cherry St. in Waterford.

The dedication was designated for today because he was shot at Gettysburg on July 2nd, 1863. He died a few days later.

The dedication also featured several speakers and even Civil War re-enactors.

“It’s a culmination of many years of people wanting to focus on one more element, [a] beautiful element of Erie County history,” said Verel Salmon, an organizer of the event.

Salmon said the artist who created the monument is the same person who created the Strong Vincent statue outside of Blasco Library.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list