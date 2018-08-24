New movie partially filmed in Erie, 'Unearth,' is wrapping up here soon Video

The movie 'Unearth,' which is being filmed in the Erie area, is wrapping up its shoot.

The film is being taped in just over two weeks. Crew members tell us movies of this magnitude typically take months to film, but with a tight budget and some big names in TV and movies, they're cramming it all into just 18 days.

Cast and crew members took time out of their busy schedule to tell us how it's coming along.

Actor PJ Marshall tells us, "I've been whispering, 'Man, I think we've got something here.'"

Actor Brooke Sorenson says, "Just so much is happening and we're filming this in such a short amount of time so everyone just has to be at the top of their game."

The producer of the film, Randy Lee, says, "I want people to know that, you know, right up the road, we have all this capability that want to see this happen."

Those working on the film say they hope to see the film industry grow in the Erie region.

The film is expected to be released in late 2019.