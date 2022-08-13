The Little Italy neighborhood celebrated their history and culture of the area with the dedication of a new mural.

The mural was installed on the exterior of the Odessa’s Place building located on West 18th Street. The mural is also said to provide wayfinding capabilities.

The mural was painted by over 100 different community members over three weeks and was led by artists and educator Dr. Natalia Pilato.

The mural serves as a nice opportunity for guests of the Italian Festival at Saint Paul’s Church to explore and see what this portion of Erie is all about.