New mural coming to Methodist Towers

Another public art project will soon be displayed in the City of Erie.

Evoca1 is the third international artist that Erie Arts and Culture has brought in to paint a public mural.

The new artwork will soon be displayed on Methodist Towers. In order to make this possible, an Erie couple made a donation in order to cover the cost. The couple received a key to the city for their contribution.

“There is so much energy from both public and private sectors. We just really wanted to be a part of that. We wanted to make our own contribution and it helps us become a part of the city as well,” said Brian Graff, Erie resident.

“As soon as we came to Erie, it just feels like home and you can see things happening,” said Linda Graff, Erie resident.

Work for this project is scheduled to begin on Saturday and wrap up October 7th.