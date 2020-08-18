New mural in downtown Erie pays tribute to women’s voting rights

A new mural in downtown Erie pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of women being granted the right to vote in the U.S.

Yoselin Person was live from downtown with more on what this project means.

This project has been in the works for about a year now. It’s located at the intersection of 7th and State Streets on the side of the HANDS building.

The mural celebrates 100 years since the 19th Amendment, which gives women the power of the ballot.

Many local organizations, including the League of Women Voters and the Erie Downtown Partnership, worked to make this project possible.

The finished product is being dedicated with a bell-ringing ceremony later this morning in which Mayor Schember and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper are expected to attend.

Also, a recorded message from Governor Wolf and his wife will also be played as part of the dedication.