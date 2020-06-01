New mural installed downtown at the Inner City Neighborhood Art House

A new mural is being installed downtown starting this morning.

The new mural is being put up on East 10th Street and will wrap around Holland Street at the Inner City Neighborhood Art House.

The artist said that the installation is expected to take up to two weeks.

The artist behind the mural, Ehren Knapp, is a former Neighborhood Art House teacher and explains what the full mural will depict.

“Kids doing different disciplines of art, gardening the programs for poetry environmentalism so we tried to work a lot of that symbolism into the mural,” said Ehren Knapp, Designer of the Mural.

The artist added that the mural was produced using poly tab a now woven cloth painting support that can last for over 20 years. Knapp said that he likes the flexibility of the poly tab technique.

“You can do the work in the studio and you can bring it out to the sight and cut it into pieces that are manageable, glue it, paste it up and there’s a lot of room to be able to rework things,” said Knapp.

The Development Director said when the mural is completed it’s intended to illustrate the offerings the art house provides to the community.

“The main point of doing the mural well is to restore it and to increase out viability in the neighborhood so people know who we are and what we are,” said Kelly Stoler, Development Director of the Neighborhood Art House.

The artist of the mural agrees while explaining what the Inner City Neighborhood Art House does for the community.

“This helps kids develop healthy ways of expressing themselves. It gives them an opportunity to explore you know their talents and to give them different options in life,” said Knapp.

The artist said that it took about three months to complete the 28 pieces of the mural that are each about 20 feet long. It will be exciting to see what it looks like when it is complete.