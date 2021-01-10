New mural on Almadina Supermarket celebrates diversity in Erie

A new mural was dedicated on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the diversity in Erie.

The art work is painted outside the Almadina Supermarket on the corner of Parade and East 24th Streets.

This mural was created by Ghadah Hussien, a graphic designer and artist from Iraq.

The mural features iconic architecture from Syria, Iraq, and Erie.

Some buildings on the mural include the Great Mosque, the Erie Art Museum, and the Bicentennial Tower.

Owners and employees at Almdina Supermarket said that this is a way to represent a diverse community.

“It means a lot because it just reminds us of where our ancestors were and our new home here in Erie PA,” said Murtada Al-Saad, Employee at Almadina Supermarket.

Inside the store there is also a transcript describing the mural in Arabic.