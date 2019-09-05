New mural project set to begin in the City of Erie

More artwork is heading into the city of Erie. However, this time it will be in the west side.

International artist Zeds is in the process of transforming a commercial property on the 100 block of West 12th Street. This project stands as a historic piece for Zeds and once this is completed it will be his first in the United States.

According to Iryna Kanischev, the Erie Arts and Culture director, the same curator for the Dobbins Landing mural is being used for this project as well.

The project is expected to be completed by September 12th.