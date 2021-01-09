New mural stands at the corner of Parade and East 24th Streets featuring architecture from Syria, Iraq, and Erie

A new mural stands at the corner of Parade and East 24th Streets.

Ghadah Hussien, a graphic designer and artist from Iraq, created a mural outside of Almadina Supermarket.

The mural features iconic architecture from Syria, Iraq, and Erie.

Some buildings on the mural include The Great Mosque, The Erie Art Museum, and The Bicentennial Tower.

Owners and employees at Alamdina Supermarket said that this is a way to represent a diverse community.

“It means a lot because it reminds us of when our ancestors were and out new home here in Erie PA,” said Murtada Al-Saad, Employee at Almadina Supermarket.

Inside the store there is also a transcript describing the mural in Arabic.