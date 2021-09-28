New mural to be dedicated to well respected educator and dance instructor in the Erie community

A well respected educator and dance instructor is being remembered in Erie’s latest public art display.

The mural remembers the life of Carla Hughes, an Erie educator and dancer who died unexpectedly in May.

Artist Mwanel Pierre Louis, along with three other artists were given permission to use the Erie Center for Arts and Technology building at East 6th and East Avenue to build the mural.

This mural will honor an artist that meant so much to her students and fellow performers.

“We are really thankful ECAT being the host site for this and we’re excited to carry on Carla’s legacy,” said Patrick Fisher, Erie Arts and Culture.

Hughes not only taught for the Erie School District, she was a performer and board member of the Erie Playhouse as well.

