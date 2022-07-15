As you’re driving through Waterford, you may notice a new addition to the Waterford Borough Building.

On July 15, there was a ribbon cutting for a 10 x 50 foot mural depicting Waterford during the four seasons.

There is a Native American woman, Fort LeBoeuf, a picture of a tractor, and even maple trees.

Officials said they hope it will remind people of why they love living in a small town.

“One of the things that was wonderful about this event was that it was a community event. We had community paint parties, so many people came out to help paint this mural and just to see a small town come together,” said JoAnne Lenart-Weary, Waterford Mural Committee.

The mural project was led by Waterford native Ralph Bacon.