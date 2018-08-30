New neighborhood park replaces blighted building Video

Our West Bayfront and community partners unveiled Westerdahl Park at the corner of West 4th and Poplar streets. The neighborhood association purchased the property last fall when it was home to an abandoned building. It was torn down in November with help from the city of Erie.

Now, the new park has planters that will support community gardens and even a little free library.

Executive Director of Our West Bayfront, Anna Frantz, says, "The transition that has undergone here is really a sign of the progress that is being made here in the West Bayfront, thanks to so many organizations coming together."

Work on Westerdahl Park started in July with support from ECGRA and Environment Erie, as well as Americorps volunteers.