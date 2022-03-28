Headline correction: New operator of the Bicentennial Tower. We apologize for the error.

The Bicentennial Tower will be run by a new operator come April 1. That operator is no stranger to Bayfront Development.

Here’s more on the proposed plans.

Changes are on the drawing board. Local businessman Tim Sedney is taking over as the operator of the Bicentennial Tower for next year with big plans to add to one of Erie’s biggest attractions on the Bayfront.

Sedney is set to take over operations for the Bicentennial Tower beginning in April. He plans to have a space under Dobbins Landing to showcase local entertainment this summer.

“We will have some seating underneath Dobbins Landing which will be a nice attraction, along with local vendors coming in to booth spaces that we are going to provide down there. That might not be right away, but that will come within the next year or so,” said Tim Sedney, President of Presque Isle Boat Tours.

In order to have that entertainment, parking will be removed.

“I think it’s something that people can come down, they’ll enjoy sitting down here enjoying the beautiful Bayfront views that we have in especially those nice summer days. I think it should be very well received. I really do,” said Sedney.

“Mr. Sedney’s proposal was very broad and allowed us to work with him to create space that we believe will be beneficial to the community,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of Erie Western PA Port Authority.

With several businesses already along the Bayfront, Sedney said that it felt natural to take over operations of the tower.

Many additions are not happening right away, such as a potential food trailer on the second floor of the tower.

“We’re looking for a transfer of liquor license that we purchased. Something there that we’re going to do is we are going to be taking a food trailer, putting it up on the second deck of Dobbins Landing, putting out some picnic tables and having a small bar operation up there,” said Sedney.

As of now, Sedney is just leasing the tower for the next year.