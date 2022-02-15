New opportunities to come for veterans in need of housing and careers

New opportunities are coming to Erie for veterans in need of housing and a career.

Erie has upward 6,500 veterans in the area, and the Veteran Leadership Program will be offering housing, employment, and support of services to these veterans and their families.

The program is opening their Erie office on February 16th for a grand opening to begin their journey of impacting the lives of those who served.

Veterans that are homeless, at risk of being homeless, or are looking for employment are encouraged to take part in the program.

“It’s important for veterans to utilize these programs in order to successfully navigate back into civilian society. So utilize these programs now so they’re there for veterans in five years, ten years,” said Dr. Ben Stahl, Chief Executive Officer of Veterans Leadership Program.

Veterans and the public are welcome to stop by the open house on February 16th during normal business hours.