New owner bringing new life to former Titusville YMCA building

A new owner plans to bring new life to the old YMCA building in Titusville, a building that has been empty for six years.

25-year old Nathaniel Licht was born and raised in Titusville, and bought the building last week. He says he did not want to see another Titusville historical building turned into a parking lot.

“I kept driving by and thinking ‘This is going to be a parking lot. We can’t let this happen, so the whole idea is preservation.'” Licht said.

The building was built in 1913, and has deteriorated in the past six years. Licht says it still has a solid foundation.

Most of the work that needs to be done is cosmetic, but the plumbing and electrical wiring still needs to be fixed. He does not plan to make any money on this investment, because there is so much work that needs to be done.

“I am doing this on a shoestring budget, but I do plan to put a single family apartment on the second floor of the building, I’m ready for it with fire alarms and fire escapes.” Licht said.

A small budget does not mean small plans. He also plans to give small businesses a place for a small rent, as well as change the gymnasium into a ball room. The pool room will be turned into an events room for family parties. Many plans and ideas are still in the works,

Residents in Titusville are glad to see that new life is going to be breathed into this old building and new chapters can be written into the history of the Titusville YMCA.

“You see old places and they tear them down. They could ahve used them for other things, fix them up and use them, instead of tearing them down. I like that, I like to look at old buildings.” said Barbara Messenger.

Licht says it will take about two years before the whole building is up and running. He is also relying on donations to help fund the project.