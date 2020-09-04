New owner of former Titusville YMCA renovating building

The old YMCA building in Titusville has sat vacant for six years. Now, its new owner plans to bring new life to the old building.

The building was built in 1913 and in the past six years has deteriorated, but 25-year-old Nathaniel Litch says it still has a solid foundation.

He does not plan to make any money on this investment, because there is so much work that needs to be done.

He also plans to give small businesses a place for a small rent. He has plans to change the gymnasium into a ball room and the pool room will be turned into an events room for family parties.

Many plans and ideas are still in the works. Some local residents say they are thrilled at the idea of fixing up the building.

Litch says it will take about two years before the whole building is up and running. He is also relying on donations to help fund the project.