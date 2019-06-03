New owner of Maennerchor Club is being sued by former owners

The new owner of the Maennerchor Club is facing a lawsuit filed by the club’s previous owners.

According to court documents, members of the Maennerchor club are suing Julio Reyes over ownership of the building’s contents.

Reyes bought the club for $335,000 at a Sherrif’s sale in September. Members say his purchase did not include personal property that was inside if the club, but Reyes is disputing that. Reyes’ says he believed his purchase included the items that were inside the building.



The property that is in question includes: Kitchen appliances, televisions, bowling balls and more.