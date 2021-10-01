New owners of ERIEBANK Sports Park plan big changes

A family friendly sports park is now under new ownership. ERIEBANK Sports Park will be split up into two separate business ventures.

“The new owners are going to be in a really good spot to be able to pick up and run with that,” said Robert Catalde, President of the Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team training. “I’ve got nothing but kind words and thoughts that have, sort of, surrounded this transition. We’re very happy and we’re very proud.”

Catalde is the former president of the non-profit group responsible for ERIEBANK Sports Park. He says park operations had about a $10 million impact on the region in 2020.

One of the new owners says he wants to take advantage of all of the assets of the park, including bringing back and expanding the family fun center.

“You can come, you can stay in the hotels, you can go to Presque Isle, you can come here in the evening and play mini golf, go on the go carts, go in the batting cages and play on the sand arena.”

Bingham says the center will not only be a sporting facility. He and his business partner are also operating a health café, restaurant and beer garden.

“We have the experience, we have the expertise, we have the access to resources to make this happen. So, we phased it and we have a clear plan over the next three years,” Bingham said.

The other part of ERIEBANK Sports Park will continue to be a place for people to get out on the ice.

“I think one of the biggest things is having younger people learn how to start playing hockey at four, five and six years old and hopefully they stick with it.” said Tim Pagano, partner of ERIEBANK Sports Park.

The sports center part of the park will have a soft opening in the middle of October. It’s the same weekend as a lacrosse tournament that they are hosting.

