New owners of Jr’s Last Laugh to change name honoring legendary magician

It’s a new beginning for the former Jr’s Last Laugh and an opportunity to showcase a man known as the “Dean of American Magicians.”

Kellar’s, named after magician Harry Kellar, will be a modern magic and comedy club in downtown Erie.

Harry Kellar was born in 1849 in Erie. He was the first American magician to become an international star, which earned him the title of “Dean of American Magicians.”

Kellar was a friend and mentor to the great Harry Houdini. The new owners saying this has been a long-kept secret in Erie and the time has come to properly honor him.

“You’re gonna see all of the memorabilia and the story of who this gentleman was, a legacy and a legend from Erie Pennsylvania, that’s been hidden and needs to be celebrated.” said Bobby Borgia.

The grand opening is set for August 7th.