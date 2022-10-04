Greater Erie Auto Auction in Fairview celebrated new ownership.

Glovis America purchased the auto auction to become the new owners and operators of the facility. New improvements and additions will be coming soon including mechanical services and expanding the building with new employees.

The chief executive officer said the management team played a huge role in acquiring the auto auction.

“Here in the U.S., we chose Greater Erie Auto Auction as our first auction acquisition. We found that the staff here the longevity of the operations with the management team, and the transition to us as an owner has been first class,” said Scott Cornell, CEO, Hyundai Glovis.

Cornell said those improvements and expansions are expected to happen any day at the facility.