Five well-known West Eighth Street businesses have been purchased by Millcreek Township for millions of dollars as part of the township’s Presque Isle Gateway Project.

Millcreek Township is purchasing five properties along West Eighth Street. The Millcreek Township General Authority voted on this Monday night. The sale will cost $7.17 million.

Businesses include the Bel-Aire Hotel, the former Joe Roots Grill, Sandbar Draft House and Grill, the Manor Motel, and Grasshopper. The plan is to demolish the properties and encourage developers to come in and create new businesses.

Kim Clear, the Millcreek Township supervisor, explained their vision.

“We’re looking at commercial properties, as well as residential, hotels, places to eat or drink and places to have fun. We’re looking for a variety of opportunities for this,” said Clear.

Chip Riehl, the owner of the Colony Plaza, said he believes the new development will attract more visitors not only to the peninsula but to West Eighth Street.

“I think that the Eighth Street corridor plan, in general, is a great idea, and I think it’s going to generate excitement and interest in Millcreek. I think tying the peninsula into shopping areas just makes a whole lot of sense,” said Chip Riehl

“When visitors are leaving the peninsula, they have no idea how lovely the Colony is and some of the other shopping. They have no idea because there’s never been anything that really would attract them,“ said Robyn Crago, business owner.

Business owners at the Colony Plaza are hoping these improvements beautify the area for both visitors and residents

“It really just takes a little effort to really make it pleasing to the eye and attractive to people’s eyes. They want to go there, and that’s what we’re really hoping that the look of that development will be in keeping with trying to attract people,” Crago added.

Part of this project was funded by the sale of the Millcreek Water Authority. They also received funding from the Erie County Land Bank.