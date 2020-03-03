New ownership to take over former hotel in downtown Erie

New ownership will take over a former hotel in downtown Erie.

A sold sign is up and a new look will soon surface this property.

According to Sherry Bauer, a broker for Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services, hundreds of people were interested in buying the property.

This property was the former downtown Erie Hotel and before that the Holiday Inn Downtown.

Bauer explained that the new owner wants to remain anonymous at this time, but did say this area will have a completely new look.

The new owner looks to keep the building as a hotel and they are working with a local architect.

The new owner also paid $1.1 million dollars for the property and according to Bauer is a hotel operator with a long track record.

The city of Erie ordered that the building be closed down in February of 2019 due to a wide-range of code violations.

Deals have been in the works for months in regards to the buying of this property, but there were several delays.

So Bauer joined with the city of Erie and the Regional Chamber today to make the announcement that the sale is officially closed.

Noting that this sale is a long time coming and the community can get excited about whats to come next.

“I think for this neighborhood to have an investment like this take place, it’s going to change this neighborhood. Everybody knows this is the gateway into the city. It’s going to be a lot better for all of us. It’s another hotel option for the city at another price point,” said Sherry Bauer, a broker for Sherry Bauer Real Estate.

Redevelopment of the buildings looks to take place as soon as the weather permits.