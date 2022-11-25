A Pennsylvania group is heading down to Georgia to assist with the state’s runoff election in December.

The New Pennsylvania Project (NPP), a voting rights organization, is planning a massive effort to deploy many of its staff to Georgia to aid “get out the vote” efforts on behalf of Senator Raphael Warnock, according to a release.

“We had tremendous success here in Pennsylvania in our first full election cycle as an organization, and we look forward to building off that in 2023 and beyond, but we have an opportunity to lend our time and energy to our allies in Georgia for a critical run-off election,” said Kadida Kenner, CEO, NPP.

NPP was founded in May 2021 to expand Pennsylvania’s electorate and reflects the Commonwealth’s demographically changing population modeled after the New Georgia Project.

The group will head to Georgia in two different groups. The first will be from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30; the second will be from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. The runoff election is on Dec. 6.