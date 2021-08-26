New park owner fails to provide update about the future of Conneaut Lake Park

Skeptics seem to have a growing number of reasons to be skeptical about the future of Conneaut Lake Park.

Here is the latest on what has been a roller coaster ride of emotions for park fans.

The new owner of Conneaut Lake Park has made drastic changes to the property this summer that long time fans of the amusement park.

Now according to reporting in the Meadville Tribune, the owner of the park has refused to answer questions about the future of the park not only to the news media, but also to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The PHMC has reached out to the park Owner, Todd Joseph, multiple times to learn about the owner’s plans.

The commission is required to review and approve all demolition and construction activity because the park accepted a state historical preservation grant in 2013 for the famous blue streak roller coaster, which is now mothballed.

According to the terms of that grant, the PHMC has oversight of the historic district of the park until 2028.

Over the summer, the mid-way was razed, other buildings were demolished, and some were renovated.

In recent days, the park removed the railroad tracks used for the train ride, and that follows earlier removal of some of the parks other popular rides.

Some of the park’s current rides are posted online for sale, which leaves park enthusiasts wondering what the future holds. The new owner is providing no answers.

Heading into the remaining days of the summer season, the fun is limited due to every business current crisis, a staffing shortage.

