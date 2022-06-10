Tourists visiting Erie International Airport will notice new upgrades, which is expected to make their traveling experience easier.

The Erie International Airport parking system was upgraded earlier in 2022.

The new upgrades will allow passengers to take their ticket into the terminal building as they leave the baggage claim area.

Travelers will be greeted by a machine allowing them to pay on foot with cash, debit, or credit card to receive access out of the parking lot.

“It’d be beneficial because it gives us 24 hour coverage at the booth. During the pandemic, as everybody had challenges with manpower, this allows us to make sure that we can service the needs of the customers 24 hours a day,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director.

Martin said there will be two lanes available for customers to use during their travel experience.