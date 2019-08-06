New personal security app available soon at Mercyhurst University

In light of the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton, a new app may offer local college students an extra layer of security at their fingertips.

In the wake of the tragic mass shootings, a personal security app may offer help to students at the touch of their fingertips. Whether its for an emergency, to catch a ride, or to contact police, the “U Ask Hurst” app has you covered.

“Everybody has their phone with them. If they needed to get a hold of somebody, whether it’s their best group of friends, to catch a ride, or if it’s something regarding a particular service, or something in the middle of the night, they got it right at their fingertips,” said Judy Smith, Mercyhurst Director of Wellness.

The free app, focuses on an effective way for students to get in touch with friends or emergency responders quickly.

The app doesn’t substitute for 911, but rather give students another way to communicate in a quieter manner based on the situation.

“I don’t want to call a lot of people, or draw into attention that I’m nervous about something, or somethings happened,” said Smith.

Students can quickly get in touch with Campus Police or 911 with the push of a button on the app. It’s funded by Governor Wolf’s “It’s on Us” grant, inviting Pennsylvania to help end sexual violence.

With just a few touches of your screen, you can now notify your friends in an instance of an emergency. It gives students a safe way to communicate confidentially on a different platform outside of regular phone messaging.

“Having that GPS if they were out at night, and weren’t sure how to get back to campus, or just a little disorientated to the area, and they can just push a button,” Tori Altsman, student, Mercyhurst University.

Students can also schedule support and medical services through the “U ask Hurst” app.

Mercyhurst will introduce this new app at their student orientation in two weeks, just in time for the new school year.