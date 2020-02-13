New petition created in favor of community college in Erie

Those in favor of a stand alone community college in Erie County can now show their support.

Empower Erie board member Bob Casillo created an online petition for Erie County residents to sign. The move comes ahead of the state Board of Education hearing in March, where Empower Erie will explain why a community college is a viable option for our area. Casillo says that a community college would be greatly beneficial to students after school.

“If you don’t have the wherewithal to be able to pay the 20,000 dollar plus tuition rate, where are you going to go? The fact that Pennsylvania has 14 community colleges right now is a testament of what the needs of a community college are.” Casillo said.

There are currently more than 800 signatures on the petition.

If you would like more information about signing the petition, you can check it out here.