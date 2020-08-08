New pickleball courts added to Baldwin Park

New pickleball courts were installed over in Baldwin Park on August 7th.

The City of Erie donated the paint for these courts so that local pickleball players could paint them.

On August 8th, local pickleball fanatics came out to use the courts while finding out about the gatherings through social media.

One player said that over the course of this month he hopes to set up matches with teams.

If you don’t know, pickleball is a sport similar to tennis or racquetball.

One player who was instrumental in getting the courts set up said that pickleball is a popular sport in Erie. This player also hopes that more people can come out to play.

“These are the first two regulation courts in Erie Pennsylvania. Pickleball is an extremely popular sport. Over 3,400 people in Erie play, but again this is the first really pickleball regulation that we were able to put together and the city was a big big help,” said Bob Borgia, Pickleball player.

Borgia added that they plan to paint more regulation pickleball courts in Baldwin Park this year. Borgia claims that this is a great way to stay active.