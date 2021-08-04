New pilot program at Erie Insurance providing job opportunities for members of the autism community

A new pilot program at Erie Insurance is creating jobs in technology for members of the autism community.

Erie Insurance partnered with Delaware based company, The Precisionists.

After being trained by Precisionists employees, the selected applicants will work on projects in IT, accounting, data analysis and human resources.

The director of the Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst University says this could play a huge role for students after graduation.

“In Erie, a great potential for internship and possibly job placement. It’s very exciting for us that it’s happening in our backyard,” said Bradley McGarry, director, Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst.

The program is accepting around 10 people and will be accepting more come next January.

Anyone interested in applying can email careers@theprecisionists.com or visit theprecisionists.com for more information.

