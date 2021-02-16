New Pita Pit coming to Millcreek this spring

A new business is coming to Peach Street.

The Pita Pit franchise is opening a location in Millcreek Township.

After nine months of waiting, the owner received a permit to start building on upper Peach Street. He plans for the restaurant to open in the spring, hopefully by the end of April.

The owner says he looks forward to opening, and is excited about the restaurant’s location.

He went on to say the pandemic set his plans back some, but he’s heard positive feedback from the community about opening in the spring.