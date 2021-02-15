New Pita Pit restaurant is opening in Millcreek Township

A new business is coming to Peach Street. The Pita Pit franchise is opening a location in Millcreek Township.

After nine months of waiting, one local businessman received a permit to start building a Pita Pit on upper Peach Street.

The owner John Paolella said that he plans for the business to open in the Spring, hopefully by the end of April.

Paolella said that the restaurant will serve in different types of pita sandwiches. He also said that he is looking forward to opening and is excited about the location of the restaurant.

“The location I couldn’t have picked a better spot right off Peach Street. I mean most cars drive by Peach than any other places in town. So hoping to stay in business there,” said John Paolella, Owner of Pita Pit Erie.

The owner of the new Pita Pit location said that the pandemic set his plans back some, but he is positive and has heard positive feedback from the community about opening in the Spring.