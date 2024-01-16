The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) and Flagship City Food Hall are welcoming a local, small business as their new anchor tenant.

Ippa Pizza Napoletana will be joining the food hall starting on Jan. 22, according to a release. The business was originally started as an independent food truck at 26th and State streets but will now bring their take on Neapolitan-style pizza, appetizers and drinks to downtown Erie.

EDDC staff will operate the bar inside the food hall from Jan. 16-22. The food hall continues to host its Tuesday karaoke nights and live music on Wednesdays.