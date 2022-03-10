The Erie Downtown Partnership will be drawing up a blueprint for business owners to revamp and continue to keep the historic integrity of buildings on State Street from 2nd to 14th Streets on both east and west side.

“We’re going to be looking at how we can improve signage, facades, have more intentional consideration for any time of renovation or construction, including preservation work or restoration work,” said Emily Fetcko, Acting CEO of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The architect who is head of the team for the project says the job of her time is to specifically take a look at all of the historic buildings.

“We’re going to be writing design guidelines that will be helpful for property owners to make sure that they have good resources for making changes, new designs, as well as maintaining their properties,” said Lauren Burge, Perspectus Architecture.

Fetcko said they received two grants to help with the project.

“The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority graciously gave us $35,000 towards the program. They are paying for roughly more than half of the project costs. The state Historic Preservation Office actually gave us $22,500 for the project,” Fetcko said.

Fetcko said by creating design guidelines for this part of downtown will help the Erie community.

“This will really be a working tool people can use in reference to help encourage better design decisions in the downtown to create that charm and cohesive look that we all love when we go to other communities that have it,” Fetcko said.

According to Fetcko, the project will be completed by July of 2022.