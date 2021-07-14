New plaque honoring two fallen firefighters can now be seen across from City Hall

The City of Erie Fire Department and several family members gathered at City Hall chambers Wednesday to honor two fallen firefighters.

The Erie Fire Department revealed a plaque for George Scully and Cletus Hess, who were members of the fire department.

Both firemen lost their lives on December 11, 1943, while fighting a general alarm fire at the Isaac Baker building.

A family member of one of the fallen firefighters says he remembered receiving the news of his uncle passing away at the age of 5.

The family member says both of the firefighters were heroes.

“George and Cletus, in my book, were number one. When they went out those doors at 12th and Parade they thought they were coming back… This is the way the guys should think of this, when they go out those doors, are they coming back,” said Pat Scully, nephew of fallen firefighter.

“Obviously this has been a long time coming and I’m overwhelmed by the support of our firefighters and the families,” said Gregory Wells, Lieutenant, Erie Fire Department.

The plaque can be seen directly across the street from the entrance of City Hall.

