Children have a brand new space to enjoy at Presque Isle State Park.

The new nature play space near the Tom Ridge Environmental Center is thanks to a partnership between park officials and Chivers Construction.

The project was completed in honor of Dave Chivers.

Chivers Construction has worked on many projects like this on the Peninsula, so this seemed like a perfect tribute.

The newly completed space was shown off with Chivers’ children on hand and his grandchildren among the first to enjoy it.

“He spent a lot of time outside with kids and he love building new places to explore. So, seeing this here for the entire public and the process of working on it with our guys from Chivers and so on has just been such an incredible experience,” said Emily Chivers Yochim, Dave Chivers’ Daughter.

“We had this need of finishing out the Nature Play Space we had started prior to COVID. To them, I think it was a real quick ‘This is perfect, dad would have loved it’ kind of thing,” said Matt Greene, Presque Isle Operations Manager.

Dave Chivers passed away in February of 2021.