Students at Gannon University now have a new and healthy eating option on campus.

“Give A Crepe. La CrepErie” is a locally-owned pop up restaurant that will be open during the spring semester.

The owner says they are the only crepery within a 90-mile radius. She adds that pop up restaurants are very low-cost and allow you to gauge what customers like and don’t like.

“You can test menu items easier, you can test out your recipes. It’s just a true better interaction between customers and business to make it more customer-centric,” said Stephani Klassen, owner, Give A Crepe. La CrepErie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The business uses locally-sourced products and produce, and they even have vegan options.