New primary health care center now open at John F. Kennedy Center

A new primary health care center is now open in the City of Erie.

The Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System (MHEDS) and the John F. Kennedy Neighborhood Center have joined together to provide a new place for people to go for health services.

A priority for this center is to deliver women’s health services, including cancer screenings.

This site was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Erie Women’s Fund, which is a donor-advised fund of the Erie Community Foundation.

“The Erie community is great and everybody is helping each other, especially with this difficult time that we are living in. This is just an example of no matter what is happening in our world right now we are still willing to work together and help our community,” said Anna Tischenko, case manager, MHEDS.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.